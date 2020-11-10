Advertising on all eBay Motors Group platforms is to be free for UK dealers in December to help them through England’s four-week lockdown.

In addition, eBay Motors Group said today (Nov 10) that dealers won’t be charged for any reasonable over-posting on their accounts during December.

Matt Barham, country manager for eBay Classifieds Group UK, said: ‘We hope the reduction in advertising fees and other measures we have put in place will provide all our dealer partners across the UK with meaningful support as they enter into another unusual and challenging period of trading.

‘We continue to see positive levels of consumer demand across our platforms and wish retailers well as they adjust once again to selling cars via click-and-collect and home delivery and building their pipeline of orders.’

Market View updates will also be made available on eBay Motors Group’s website to help car dealers understand wider market dynamics, it said.

Although dealer invoices for classified advertising products will be zero in December, other products such as dealer websites will still be chargeable.

The eBay Motors Group advertising platform, which was established in December 2019, covers eBay Motors, Gumtree Motors and Motors.co.uk, as well as a network of partner websites.



