Award-winning Nissan dealership JS Holmes is celebrating a landmark year and looking confidently to the future after the turmoil of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The family-run Wisbech St Mary business, which was established in 1955, notched up its 45th anniversary with the manufacturer this year, and with hygiene and sanitation measures in place to keep staff and customers safe, things are pretty much back to normal.

Sales director Alex Holmes, pictured, said: ‘After our closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are now back up and running and looking forward to meeting customers old and new.

‘A warm welcome is guaranteed – we have won Nissan’s Global Dealer of the Year Award four times, which goes to show we must be doing something right!

‘Having completed 45 years as a Nissan dealer, we are looking forward to another landmark in 2025 when we celebrate our 50th anniversary. We have a long and proud history and are looking to the future with confidence.’

Businessman John S Holmes bought the village garage 65 years ago, making a living by repairing cars and lorries as well as delivering paraffin to residents.

He represented Austin for a while and started selling Datsun cars in 1975 – Datsun being the brand name that Nissan used for its exported vehicles back then.

After the Datsun brand was phased out in the mid-1980s, he maintained his links with the company by becoming a Nissan dealer, helped by Nissan opening its huge manufacturing plant in Sunderland in September 1986.

The dealership’s premises were then revamped in the early 1990s as demand increased. John died in 2013, but subsequent generations have taken over the reins.

Alex said: ‘2020 is a landmark year for JS Holmes. We are celebrating 65 years in business and 45 as a Nissan dealer. We are particularly proud of the fact that we have remained an independent, family-owned company throughout all that time.’