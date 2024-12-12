Dec 12: Met Police vote for strikes; Planning rules to be overhauled; Aston Martin Valhalla

Met Police staff vote to take strike action over return to office working

Metropolitan Police staff have voted to go on strike in a row over plans to cut back on the time they can work from home.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said there was ‘overwhelming support for the action’. It would be the first time Met Police employees, which is believed could include 999 call handlers and child protection officers, have ever voted for a walkout.

PCS said 85% of its members backed industrial action after being told they would need to return to the office in the new year and 91% voted for action short of a strike.A vote was taken after managers reversed an existing agreement on blended working, which allowed people to work from home for part of the week, the union said.

Energy firms to offer ‘zero standing charge’ tariffs under Ofgem plans

Energy firms will have to offer household tariffs free of standing charges as an alternative to existing ones under plans by regulator Ofgem.

The regulator wants suppliers to have to offer ‘zero standing charge’ tariffs alongside other tariffs by next winter as part of plans to address ballooning household energy debt. It is also proposing new standards for suppliers to make it easier for customers who are struggling to pay their bills to get support.

Under Ofgem’s price cap, standing charges have risen by 43% since 2019, and from January will cost dual fuel households an average of £338 a year, although they disproportionately affect those who use less energy as the fixed costs make up a higher proportion of their overall bill.

Aston Martin’s new Valhalla comes with 1,064bhp and plug-in hybrid power

Aston Martin has revealed its latest supercar that will come with over 1,000bhp and a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Called the Valhalla, only 999 examples are set to be produced and the car will be the first production series mid-engined Aston Martin.

It’s powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 along with three electric motors – two are positioned on the front axle and the third is located in the gearbox that transmits power to the rear axle. In total, the car develops a total of 1,064bhp and 1,100Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, 0-60mph is dealt with in 2.3 seconds and the car will run out of puff at 217mph.

The markets

Gains from banking stocks and positive trading on Wall Street helped push London’s equity markets higher on Wednesday.

Banking giant Lloyds was among the FTSE 100’s top risers after the latest legal turn regarding a landmark ruling on hidden motor finance commission. Shares in Close Brothers rose 3.4% to 248p as a result, while Lloyds climbed 2.4%.

The FTSE 100 finished 21.26 points, or 0.26%, higher to end the day at 8,301.62. Major European indexes were also higher after a stronger afternoon session where they benefited from the weak euro.

Starmer vows to put ‘builders not blockers first’ with changes to planning rules

Sir Keir Starmer vowed to override planning ‘blockers’ with sweeping changes that could see building on parts of England’s green belt.

The shake-up will see councils given mandatory targets to deliver a total of 370,000 homes a year in England.

The prime minister and his deputy Angela Rayner have pledged to build 1.5 million homes and take decisions on 150 major infrastructure projects this parliament, with Sir Keir promising to ‘overhaul the broken planning system’.

Traffic jam warning ahead of ‘busiest Christmas getaway on record’

Drivers planning Christmas getaways are being warned to expect long queues because of record traffic levels.

The AA predicted that Friday December 20 will be the busiest day on the roads during the festive period, with an estimated 23.7 million drivers planning a trip. That is more than the busiest Christmas getaway day of any year since the AA began recording data in 2010.

The joint second worst days for traffic jams over the 2024 festive period are expected to be Saturday December 21 and Monday December 23, each with 22.7 million drivers on the road.

Wednesday on Car Dealer

Close Brothers has received Supreme Court permission to appeal the Court of Appeal’s October ruling on motor finance commission disclosures. The decision impacts the sector significantly, with regulators and industry leaders emphasising the case’s importance for clarity and consumer protections.

Vertu Motors CEO Robert Forrester has criticised the UK’s ZEV Mandate, citing delayed petrol car deliveries and rising costs. He urged alignment with US and EU policies, warning of job losses, supply issues, and negative impacts on the UK auto industry.

Land Rover remained the most profitable used car brand for dealers in November, averaging £3,825 profit per vehicle, led by the Discovery Sport and Evoque. Premium brands like BMW and Mercedes followed, with rising competition from mainstream models.

The FCA has acknowledged that the car finance crisis could rival the scale of the PPI scandal, with complaints rising and investigations expanding to include fixed commission arrangements. MPs criticised the lack of transparency, calling the situation ‘one unholy mess’.

Chorley Group has supported the annual ‘Jingle All The Way’ Santa walk, providing Nissan vans for the event, which raised £40,000 for Derian House hospice. Over 1,400 participants completed the 15-mile course, celebrating community spirit and a charitable cause.

Weather

A cloudy day across England and the eastern half of Wales with drizzle, reports BBC Weather. Other areas may be brighter. Temperatures up to 10 degrees, but it will feel colder because of little sun and nagging winds.

Tonight will be a similar picture today with plenty of cloud and light rain for most areas.