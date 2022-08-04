Developers seek permission to build new Kia dealership in Chichester

Plans have been submitted for a new Kia dealership to be built on the south coast.

Submitted by developers HNW Architects Ltd, the proposals would see a six-car showroom built in Chichester, Hants.

There are also plans for the dealership to include a sales office, a motor vehicle workshop with five standard bays and one MOT bay.

The new development would have a purpose-built staff room, customer and staff toilets and a mezzanine with storage space.

The building already on the site is currently laying derelict and has been unused for some years.

HNW wants to leave space for 21 parking spaces across the site, five of which will be for customers and visitors.

A further two will have EV charging points fitted with another left aside for disabled use.

If approved, the site would be used by dealer group Azur, which already operates a Skoda dealership in Chichester.

The application says: ‘The proposal consists of a new showroom and workshop building, maintaining consistent height and mass to the surrounding built environment.

‘These proposals for the redevelopment of this site have been designed to comply with both local and national planning policy, whilst also significantly improving the social, economic and sustainable credentials of the site and surrounding area.’

A planning committee will consider the proposals and vote on them at a later date.