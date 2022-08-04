Log in

News

Developers seek permission to build new Kia dealership in Chichester

  • Developers submit plans for Chichester Kia dealership
  • Proposals would see new six-car showroom as well as a sales office and workshop
  • Plans would ‘significantly improve the social, economic and sustainable credentials’ of the site

Time 1:33 pm, August 4, 2022

Plans have been submitted for a new Kia dealership to be built on the south coast.

Submitted by developers HNW Architects Ltd, the proposals would see a six-car showroom built in Chichester, Hants.

There are also plans for the dealership to include a sales office, a motor vehicle workshop with five standard bays and one MOT bay.

Advert

The new development would have a purpose-built staff room, customer and staff toilets and a mezzanine with storage space.

The building already on the site is currently laying derelict and has been unused for some years.

HNW wants to leave space for 21 parking spaces across the site, five of which will be for customers and visitors.

A further two will have EV charging points fitted with another left aside for disabled use.

Advert

The Chichester site as it currently looks (Google Street View)

If approved, the site would be used by dealer group Azur, which already operates a Skoda dealership in Chichester.

The application says: ‘The proposal consists of a new showroom and workshop building, maintaining consistent height and mass to the surrounding built environment.

‘These proposals for the redevelopment of this site have been designed to comply with both local and national planning policy, whilst also significantly improving the social, economic and sustainable credentials of the site and surrounding area.’

A planning committee will consider the proposals and vote on them at a later date.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190