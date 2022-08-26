Donnelly Group appoints Andy Duke as general manager at Dungannon Honda showroom

Donnelly Group has appointed Andy Duke as the general manager of its Honda showroom in Dungannon.

Duke has more than 35 years’ experience of the motor retail industry, and will be responsible for all Honda sales and aftersales operations at the site.

Dave Sheeran, managing director of Donnelly Group – a Car Dealer Top 100 firm – said: ‘We are pleased to welcome Andy to Donnelly Group, bringing with him over three decades of experience in the industry and an excellent track record across a number of areas.

‘Working closely with our senior management team, Andy will build on the trust and expertise that keeps our customers coming back to Donnelly Group time after time.’

Donnelly Honda Dungannon serves Mid Ulster and the west of the province, selling new Honda vehicles and Honda Approved used vehicles, as well as offering servicing and parts.

Duke said: ‘As Northern Ireland’s largest independent motor retailer, Donnelly Group is at the forefront of the automotive industry and is consistently developing innovative strategies to ensure our customers experience the excellence the group is renowned for.

‘I am looking forward to being part of a team that is passionate about finding solutions for the motoring needs of our customers while delivering outstanding service and great value.

‘With the range of new Honda models set to be released in the coming years, it is a very exciting time to be joining the Donnelly Honda family.’

Donnelly Group revealed in June that it made a pre-tax profit of £5.9m in 2021 – up 305 per cent on 2020’s figure.