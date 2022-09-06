Donnelly Group appoints Stephen Hughes as business manager of JLR showroom in Dungannon

Donnelly Group has made Stephen Hughes the business manager of its Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Dungannon.

Hughes said: ‘Donnelly Group is continually investing in innovative solutions to service the ever-evolving needs of the motoring market while continuing to not only meet but surpass the wants of our customers.

‘I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside such a dedicated team, many of whom have been my colleagues for almost 25 years, to drive the Donnelly brand and keep customers coming back to us year after year.’

He added: ‘Jaguar and Land Rover are world leaders in pushing the boundaries between luxury and efficiency, and the ongoing development of their product ranges means that it is a very exciting time to further my career within the Donnelly Group family.’

Dave Sheeran, managing director of the Car Dealer Top 100 group, said: ‘We are pleased to appoint Stephen as our new business manager at Donnelly Group Jaguar Land Rover, bringing with him more than two decades of experience in the motor industry.

‘Working closely with the sales team and senior management, Stephen will spearhead various initiatives to ensure the growth of our Jaguar Land Rover product range while ensuring the expectations of our customers are exceeded.’

Last month, Donnelly Group appointed Andy Duke as the general manager of its Honda showroom in Dungannon, while in June it announced a new charity partnership with Air Ambulance NI.

Donnelly Group is Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned motor retailer.