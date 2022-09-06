Log in
Stephen Hughes, Business Manager for Donnelly Group Jaguar Land RoverStephen Hughes, Business Manager for Donnelly Group Jaguar Land Rover

News

Donnelly Group appoints Stephen Hughes as business manager of JLR showroom in Dungannon

  • New boss of Donnelly Jaguar Land Rover Dungannon has nearly 25 years’ experience
  • Stephen Hughes tells of thrill at working with ‘such a dedicated team’
  • He’ll spearhead initiatives to expand JLR product range

Time 11:25 am, September 6, 2022

Donnelly Group has made Stephen Hughes the business manager of its Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Dungannon.

Hughes said: ‘Donnelly Group is continually investing in innovative solutions to service the ever-evolving needs of the motoring market while continuing to not only meet but surpass the wants of our customers.

‘I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside such a dedicated team, many of whom have been my colleagues for almost 25 years, to drive the Donnelly brand and keep customers coming back to us year after year.’

Advert

He added: ‘Jaguar and Land Rover are world leaders in pushing the boundaries between luxury and efficiency, and the ongoing development of their product ranges means that it is a very exciting time to further my career within the Donnelly Group family.’

Dave Sheeran, managing director of the Car Dealer Top 100 group, said: ‘We are pleased to appoint Stephen as our new business manager at Donnelly Group Jaguar Land Rover, bringing with him more than two decades of experience in the motor industry.

‘Working closely with the sales team and senior management, Stephen will spearhead various initiatives to ensure the growth of our Jaguar Land Rover product range while ensuring the expectations of our customers are exceeded.’

Last month, Donnelly Group appointed Andy Duke as the general manager of its Honda showroom in Dungannon, while in June it announced a new charity partnership with Air Ambulance NI.

Advert

Donnelly Group is Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned motor retailer.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51