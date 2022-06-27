Donnelly Group announces new charity partnership with Air Ambulance NI

Donnelly Group has announced Air Ambulance NI as its new charity partner after its deal with a leading mental health organisation came to an end.

The partnership will see Ulster’s biggest independent dealer group look to support the charity through a number of fundraisers held throughout the next 12 months.

Its previous agreement, with Aware NI, saw the Derry-based dealer group raise £14,000.

Air Ambulance NI was chosen as a result of a staff vote from across Donnelly Group’s nine locations.

Roisin Donnelly, Donnelly Group spokesperson, said: ‘As a business working within local communities right across Northern Ireland, we are committed to making a positive impact in the areas in which we operate.

‘The team has always been extremely involved with raising money and awareness for our charity partners, and we are confident that Air Ambulance NI will receive the same enthusiasm from our staff.

‘With nearly 3,000 incidents since its launch in 2017, it is evident that Air Ambulance NI is a very worthwhile cause that supports people across Northern Ireland.

‘We are proud to be partnering with Air Ambulance NI and look forward to raising funds for its much needed and potentially life-saving services.’

The group recently published its annual accounts which showed sky-high profits of £5.9m.

It is now hoped that some of the money-making knowhow will help raise funds for the air ambulance crews.

Air Ambulance NI works alongside the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to provide helicopter emergency medical services for the region.

The charity’s on-board helicopter crew consists of a pilot, doctor, and paramedic, and operates 365 days a year.

Commenting on the new partnership, Kerry Anderson, head of fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, said: ‘We rely on the support and donations from generous individuals and businesses to operate, with our helicopter medical service taking £2m a year to sustain.

‘Although we have worked with Donnelly Group in the past, becoming its charity partner will be invaluable to us and we are incredibly grateful for the support.’