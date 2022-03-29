Drive Bristol North named as one of CarGurus’ top-rated dealerships for 2022

Online platform CarGurus has named Drive Motor Retail’s Bristol North dealership as one of its top-rated dealers for 2022.

The Car Dealer Podcast sponsor has been deciding its winners based on a strict judging process, with the Bristol North site coming out on top.

The site, which incorporates a Vauxhall and MG dealership, received more than 4.5 stars from the CarGurus judges.

As part of the judging criteria, the firm also had to show a minimum of five verified reviews and a 100 per cent clean review record for the past two years.

Drive Motor Retail is one of the UK’s largest privately owned automotive retail groups, with a turnover of approximately £300m per year.

The dealer group employs more than 700 people at 16 dealerships and holds the title of Vauxhall’s European Dealer of the Year.

Michael Leatherbarrow, general manager at Drive Bristol North, said: ‘It is fantastic to receive this award from CarGurus and be part of a select group of high-performing dealerships in the UK.

‘The incredible sales team here at Bristol North are worthy of this award, as they each go above and beyond every day to provide our customers with the best possible service.’

CarGurus is an automotive research and shopping website that compares local listings for used and new cars to help buyers find the best deal.

The firm is the proud co-sponsor of the Car Dealer Podcast, which debates the biggest issues in the automotive industry every week.

Dan Delderfield, senior national account manager at CarGurus UK, said: ‘Being a CarGurus Top Rated Dealer isn’t something to keep quiet about. This award recognises dealers who have consistently delivered exceptional customer service over the past year.

‘Drive has been a great forward-thinking partner and feeds the same excellence-driven culture throughout its entire business, and this can be shown via this accolade. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them snatch another award this year.’