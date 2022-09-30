Log in
Drive Bury St Edmunds celebrates winning Vauxhall award for customer excellence again

  • Showroom scoops customer excellence accolade for second time
  • It recognises dedication to delivering consistently first-class customer experience
  • General manager tells of pride at repeat triumph and praises staff for their hard work

Time 11:24 am, September 30, 2022

Drive Motor Retail’s Bury St Edmunds dealership has been honoured by Vauxhall once again for its customer excellence.

It’s the second time the showroom has won the award, with the first one presented in 2019.

The award – given to the 35 dealerships with the best combined recommendations score from purchase and service satisfaction surveys – recognises dedication to delivering a consistently first-class customer experience.

Sarah Ferrari, general manager at Drive Bury St Edmunds, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to win this customer excellence award and are pleased to be recognised once again for our dedication to delivering outstanding customer service.

‘This recognition is testament to the hard work of everyone at Drive Bury St Edmunds, and I’d like to thank everybody for their contribution.’

Rob Keenan, joint managing director at Drive Motor Retail, said: ‘I’d like to congratulate Sarah and the team.

‘We have procedures in place to ensure high standards of customer care and quality of work, but ultimately it comes down to our people.

‘The longevity and consistency of our staff speaks volumes – they’re a happy team and this translates to happy customers.’

Drive Motor Retail is one of the UK’s largest privately owned automotive retail groups, with an annual turnover of some £250m and more than 700 members of staff in 16 dealerships.

The company was voted Vauxhall’s European Dealer of the Year in 2019 and had dealerships ranked 1st, 3rd, 4th, 9th and 10th in Vauxhall’s top 170 Scorecard Performance Report 2020.

Sarah Ferrari and the Drive Bury St Edmunds team are pictured accepting the customer excellence award from Vauxhall head of customer experience Barry Evans

