Drive Motor Retail celebrates the best of its dealer network at annual awards night

Drive Motor Retail has been celebrating the best of its dealer network at a swanky black tie awards gala.

The OverDrive Awards are designed to recognise the best work done by employees working at Drive Motor Retail sites throughout the year.

More than 250 guests attended the event at the Marriott Hotel in Leicester with more than 50 members of staff rewarded with gongs.

The Vauxhall, MG and Citroen dealer dished out prizes for those working in its sales, bodyshop, customer service, aftersales and service departments.

Among the highlights was the General Manager of the Year Award, which was won by Sarah Ferrari, who runs Drive’s Bury St Edmunds site.

The black-tie gala was hosted by Rob Keenan and Stuart Harrison, joint managing directors at the Car Dealer Top 100 firm.

Keenan said: ‘It was fantastic to be able to get so many of the team together to recognise the amazing achievements of the past 12 months.

‘We have had another strong year of trading and are now looking to push ahead with expansion plans, including rolling out our new used car brand across our UK sites.’

Harrison added ‘Everyone has worked really hard this year and to be able to celebrate the team’s successes and thank them personally for their continued commitment was fantastic.

‘Our performance this year highlights just how brilliant our employees are and to see them enjoying themselves and supporting each other at the awards demonstrates what a great team we have.’

Among the other winners on the night was Vikki Meadows, HR Manager at Drive. She won in the Head Office Support category and was quick to highlight the benefits of working for the company.

She said: ‘Drive truly is a fantastic company to work for. They genuinely care for their staff and to be recognised for an award was a complete surprise and a great honour for me.

‘The company is constantly looking for ways to improve, and I’m proud to be a part of that.’

Main image: (From left to right) Rob Keenan (joint MD of Drive Motor Retail), Katie Levy (MG sales manager, Leicester), Saj Patel (car sales executive, Leicester), Marcus Popham (sales operations manager) and Stuart Harrison (joint MD of Drive Motor Retail)