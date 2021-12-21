Drive Motor Retail supplies 25th Vauxhall to loyal customer

Drive Motor Retail has handed over the keys to a loyal customer’s 25th Vauxhall.

Michael Shewring, 76, who is from Kingswood in south Gloucestershire, bought his first Vauxhall – a Victor – in 1967 and has owned a car from the brand ever since.

He recently purchased his 25th model, a 2017 Insignia, from Drive Bristol North.

Shewring said: ‘I’ve always found Vauxhalls to be reliable and have rarely had any problems with any of them over the years, so I’ve just carried on buying them ever since.

‘Drive Bristol North have always given me great customer service. I think this is the sixth car I’ve bought from them, and they’ve always looked after me really well. I’m sure I will be back at some point!’

Sean Goodfield, sales manager at Drive Bristol North, said: ‘A motoring history like Michael’s is very rare to come across these days and it’s fantastic that he has supported the Vauxhall brand for such a long time.

‘Michael is a regular customer of ours and we are always happy to see him. It’s great to hear his positive feedback on our customer service, which we pride ourselves on here at Drive.’

Drive Motor Retail finished in 46th place in the most recent Car Dealer Top 100 list of the most profitable car dealers in the UK, with an EBITDA of £5.34m.

Its Bristol North site recently expanded to include an MG franchise alongside its Vauxhall showroom.

Picture: Loyal customer Michael Shewring picks up his 2017 Vauxhall Insignia from Drive Bristol North’s Hollie Mills