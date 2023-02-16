Driver admits killing woman after his Range Rover ploughed through Tesla dealership and on to railway track

WARNING: This story contains graphic imagery

A man today admitted killing a beautician when his Range Rover ploughed through a Tesla dealership and ended up on a railway track.

Rida Kazem, 23, pleaded guilty at Isleworth Crown Court to causing the death by dangerous driving of Yagmur Ozden, 33, who was a passenger in the Range Rover, in the crash on the A40 westbound near Ealing.

Kazem, of Costons Avenue, Greenford, also admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Zamarod Arif, 26 at the time, who was also a passenger and was critically hurt.

Ms Ozden died at the scene of the crash, which happened about 3.48am on August 22, 2022.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from multiple traumatic injuries and blunt force trauma, West London Coroner’s Court was told last August.

The Range Rover Sport, which costs from £80,000 for a basic model, hit a stationary Tesla at the Park Royal Tesla site, then flipped from a bridge into nearby Park Royal Tube station and landed on the tracks.

Kazem, who had been on bail, spoke only to confirm his name and plead guilty twice during today’s hearing.

Prosecutor Nicholas Hearn said Kazem had previous speeding convictions, including a recent offence for driving at 95mph in a 50mph zone before the Park Royal incident.

David Rhodes, in mitigation for Kazem, said his client was a ‘young man of otherwise good character’.

He added: ‘He well understands this is a very serious matter and he’s facing a very significant term of imprisonment.’

Rhodes said Kazem ‘suffered a serious injury himself’ that led to the amputation of his left leg, for which he may have to undergo more surgery.

Judge Robin Johnson adjourned the case and remanded Kazem in custody to next appear at the crown court on April 21 for sentencing.

He said: ‘Your case will be adjourned for the preparation of a report on the topic of dangerousness by the probation service and for both parties to gather information in respect of the prosecution and your mitigation.

‘Your bail is now withdrawn. You will be remanded in custody on both these matters.’

At the time, a police source said the Range Rover crashed through the Park Royal Tesla Centre and into the station.

‘The Tesla was stationary. The other car crashed into the Tesla garage and flipped into the station, landing on the tracks,’ the source said.

It is understood the Tesla had been charging.

Pictured at top: A damaged Tesla car is removed from the scene. Images via PA

