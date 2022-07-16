Eastern Western staff raise over £13,000 for charity with walk in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

Staff at Eastern Western Motor Group have raised more than £13,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support after undertaking a 14-and-a-half mile walk.

More than 50 members of staff from the group’s Western and Barnetts Nissan and Mazda dealerships took part in the fundraiser.

The route stretched from the company’s Nissan dealership in Fife to its Nissan and Mazda showrooms in Newbridge near Edinburgh.

So far, a whopping £13,729 had been raised – more than 90 per cent of the walkers’ £15,000 target.

Among the those to take part in the event was Kevin Amos, a sales executive at Nissan Stirling, who ran the entire route in under two hours.

Eddie Allan, a sales executive at Nissan Fife, couldn’t join his colleagues due to other commitments so decided to do the walk in his own time.

Among the stranger stories was Will MacConnachie, a senior sales executive at Nissan Edinburgh West, who showed his stylish side by taking part in a natty green suit with brogue shoes!

Helen Burns, marketing manager at Eastern Western Motor Group, said: ‘A short while ago, we collectively chose a charity to raise a serious amount of money for.

‘Macmillan Cancer Support is a fantastic choice that is close to many people’s hearts as cancer is something that sadly affects too many of us and our families.

‘We walked through historic areas of Dunfermline and crossed the magnificent Forth Road Bridge. It was a significant distance to walk for many of us, but we certainly enjoyed the challenge.

‘Thankfully, the weather was kind with spells of sunshine. When we arrived at Newbridge having completed the 14-and-a-half miles, we celebrated with a barbecue which was kindly arranged by other members of our team.

‘We are incredibly proud of everyone who completed the walk and we are pleased to have raised such vital funds for Macmillan. We’re grateful for every single donation, kind comment and message of support – from our colleagues, friends and family, and business partners.’

Macmillan Cancer Support described the fund-raising effort as ‘incredible’ and thanked everyone for their support.

A spokesman said: ‘The money raised could pay for a Macmillan nurse for more than two months, helping people living with cancer and their families receive essential medical, practical and emotional support.’’

Eastern Western Motor Group’s five Nissan showrooms are located in Edinburgh West, Straiton, Stirling, Fife and Dundee. The Mazda showrooms are in Edinburgh West and Dundee.