Ella Digital partners with Conversica as it looks to shake up automotive market with AI tech

Boutique digital transformation specialist Ella has partnered with AI product provider Conversica in a move it says is poised to radically transform the UK’s automotive industry.

It said Conversica’s state-of-the-art conversational AI technology empowers revenue teams like never before, interacting on a one-to-one basis with every lead – outbound or inbound, prospect or existing customer.

The company added that the tech ensures opportunities are nurtured, qualified and unlocked efficiently.

It said the strategic partnership will let sales and service teams across the automotive lifecycle focus on creating a strong customer relationship while the AI handles the rest.

Ella CEO Andy Freeman commented: ‘Our goal has always been to drive customer-centric outcomes using innovative solutions.

‘The synergy between Ella’s bespoke digital transformation expertise and Conversica’s advanced AI technology is set to redefine the automotive retail experience in the UK.’

He added: ‘Our leadership legacy in the automotive sector also provides us with a unique 360-degree view of the industry, making us natural partners to introduce Conversica’s AI software-as-a-service suite for dealers to our peers.’

Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica, said: ‘We are excited to partner with Ella – a company known for its agility, automotive heritage and customer-focused approach.

‘Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled AI-driven solutions to the UK automotive market, enhancing both customer engagement and sales and service performance.’