End of the road for the tyre-kickers as most people arrive ready to buy on first visit, new research finds

The traditional ‘tyre-kicker’ will soon be a thing of the past as most of today’s car buyers are ready to do so on their first visit.

That’s according to latest research by Auto Trader based on feedback from more than 1,000 buyers collected in person at 50 forecourts.

Auto Trader said that one in two people now arrived intending to buy on their first visit – up from a third just three years ago.

That in turn highlighted a dramatic shift in consumer behaviour over the course of the pandemic and a pressing need for retailers to adapt their sales processes, with a one-size-fits-all approach no longer fit for purpose.

The research, which builds on a 2019 study, showed that the proportion of people visiting a dealership for the first time had increased from 53 per cent to 63 per cent since 2019.

Critically, more than half (53 per cent) of those quizzed intended buying on the same day, rocketing from a comparatively low figure of 32 per cent just three years ago.

The research also identified a clear distinction between buyers who had made prior contact and those who hadn’t.

Whether it was to make a reservation, agree a part-exchange value or complete a finance application, those who engaged ahead of their visit were likely to be much further along the buying journey when they arrived, having digitally completed 42 per cent of the jobs necessary for purchase already.

In contrast, their non-inquiring counterparts will have completed just 19 per cent of the required jobs, intending to do far more of the process in person on the day or after visiting.

Accordingly, the meet-and-greet process is more important than ever to qualify the car buyer and to change the approach to meet the consumers’ respective needs, said Auto Trader, with a one-size-fits-all process no longer fit for purpose.

Catherine Faiers, Auto Trader’s chief operating officer, said: ‘In a very short amount of time, we’ve seen a huge increase in intent to purchase from people arriving on forecourts, especially among those that are contacting retailers in advance.

‘Thanks to the increasing preference for car buyers to do most of the necessary car buying “jobs” digitally prior to any retailer visits, more buyers than ever are turning up qualified and well informed to make a purchase.

‘The days of the indecisive tyre-kicker are well and truly behind us.’

She added: ‘Crucially, most people are still visiting the forecourt as part of the car-buying journey, so there’s a huge opportunity for retailers to deliver a great forecourt experience and to convert even more of those buyers by understanding their needs and tailoring their experience.

‘The best experience for all consumers is one where the forecourt and online experience are connected.’