Environmental concerns driving shift to EVs and hybrids, says eBay Motors Group

The vast majority of EV or hybrid car buyers choose their vehicle with environmental considerations in mind, new research from eBay Motors Group has shown.

In its latest Consumer Insight Panel survey of 2,000 in-market used car buyers, the group found that 49 per cent of those asked expect their next vehicle to be electric or hybrid.

Of these, three-quarters cited environmental factors for their choice, while the balance wanted to reduce their running costs.

The move to hybrid and electric is primarily driven from petrol users, showing that diesel retains a role for those concerned about range.

The reduction of carbon footprint emerged as the most compelling reason for 46 per cent of buyers and the dominant reason regardless of gender or age.

Reduced emissions accounted for 29 per cent of buyers and was evenly split by gender, peaking at 37 per cent of buyers aged 18-24 years old.

Cost savings accounted for 26 per cent of consumers, appealing more to male buyers (27 per cent) than female buyers (23 per cent).

It is also favoured by drivers aged over 25, rising to 31 per cent for those aged 55-64.

Buyers were also asked to identify the most important steps dealers can take to prove they are improving their approach to sustainability.

Vehicle knowledge emerged as a key consideration with buyers expecting dealers to know the fuel economy , emissions and lifespan of the vehicles they sell.

Only 10 per cent of buyers admitted to having no interest in the dealer’s green credentials.

Nearly one in two buyers (46 per cent) said they were more likely to buy from or recommend a dealer taking active steps to improve their sustainability.

Dermot Kelleher, head of marketing and research at eBay Motors Group, said: ‘With 90 per cent of buyers saying car retailers need to take steps to improve their sustainability, dealers must ensure their sales staff are aware of the environmental credentials of the cars they are selling and be able to convey them to buyers, especially those taking their first tentative steps away from ICE-powered cars.

‘The research also identifies the need for dealers to adopt a greater consultative role, with 21 per cent of buyers saying dealers are positioned to help them understand what impact purchasing an EV has compared to other changes they could make to their lifestyle.

‘The ability of dealers to demonstrate they are taking proactive measures to address environmental and sustainability issues and communicate their actions online and in the showroom will resonate with buyers.’