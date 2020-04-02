Automotive e-commerce specialist epyx says mobile mechanics have a vital role to play in ensuring that fleets can deliver essential services during the coronavirus lockdown.

Tim Meadows, vice-president and commercial director, said: ‘While a relatively large number of workshops are staying open through the crisis, it seems to us that mobile has an important role to play at the moment in supporting those on the frontline.

‘Firstly, for fleets that are involved in delivering essential services and transporting key workers, mobile can provide the means for more flexible service, maintenance and repair provision, ensuring that vehicles that might otherwise be difficult to maintain and repair stay roadworthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Someone who has been working straight through for days on end can have work carried out at their home when they finally get some time off, while another person who is unavoidably working every day can have it done at their place of employment.

‘Secondly, for people that are self-isolating, mobile means that their vehicle can be kept in a roadworthy condition whilst reducing the potential risk of infection to themselves.’

Mobile mechanics from nearly 20 providers can be booked across almost the entire country through epyx’s industry-standard 1link Service Network platform, which is used by organisations operating four million cars and vans to access and manage service, maintenance and repair (SMR).

Meadows added: ‘Clearly, some SMR work unavoidably requires a workshop visit for a variety of reasons, but there is a very high degree of capability among mobile mechanics.

‘All that fleets wanting to book mobile have to do is tick a box in 1link Service Network and the platform will show them current availability. If they are having any problems accessing the services that they need, they can call us and we will try to help.’

MORE: Epyx to expand 1link Service Network into Ireland

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE: Thanks a hundred million! Epyx celebrates 1link Service Network transaction milestone