EV repair costs currently 25% higher than ICE vehicles as Land Rover named least reliable brand

The average cost of repairing a used EV is more than a quarter higher than the price of fixing issues with ICE vehicles, a new study has revealed.

Data collected as part of Warranty Solution Group’s (WSG) latest Market View Report found a major disparity in the average claim cost between electric vehicles and ICE models.

The firm found that, on average, warranty claims for EV repair cost £827.55 between March 2024 and February 2025.

The figure was 26.78% higher than the average claim for ICE cars over the same period, which stood at £623.10.

The analysis came from a study of 800 electric vehicle and hybrid warranty claims, from a range of brands including Tesla, Polestar, Vauxhall, Audi, BMW and Porsche.

According to the study, the most common issue with with EVs was 12v batteries, which costed an average of £192.03 to replace.

There were also multiple complaints about shock absorbers and charger ports, which cost an average of £531.02 and £119.43 respectively.

On the topic of shock absorbers specifically, WSG’s experts put the issue down to EVs not having engine vibrations to naturally help distribute forces across the chassis.

At the more expensive end of the scale, other common problem parts included air conditioning compressors (£1,193.79) and suspension arms (£1,058.23).

When it came to reliability, Hyundai came out on top for EVs, with a claim rate of 3.70%. The South Korean brand also had one of the lowest average claim costs in the analysis at just £309.46.

At the other end of the scale, Land Rover was named the least reliable electrified manufacturer with a claim rate of 36.36%.

WSG say that the brand’s electrified models – which includes a variety hybrid variants – have suffered from a mix of poor software execution, historical reliability issues, and complex, failure-prone technology.

Reacting to the findings of the report, John Colinswood, CEO of WSG, said: ‘EV warranty claims are significantly higher than ICE vehicles mainly due to costly EV-specific components that demand specialised tools and expertise.

‘Addressing repair affordability and ensuring battery durability are pivotal to supporting the broader adoption of EVs.

‘Dealerships offering comprehensive EV warranties play a pivotal role in addressing consumer concerns, fostering greater confidence and peace of mind in the transition to electric mobility.

‘While EVs offer environmental benefits and potential long-term savings, UK motorists continue to express concerns over high insurance premiums, expensive repairs, and battery degradation.

‘Addressing these challenges is essential to accelerating EV adoption and ensuring consumer confidence.

‘In our report, we explore these critical industry developments, underscoring the importance of robust warranties and innovative solutions.

‘Together, we aim to empower our dealer partners, meet increasing customer expectations and deliver sustainable success in a dynamic and ever-changing market.’