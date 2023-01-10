EVs now more expensive per mile on long journeys than petrol cars, new data reveals

Electricity prices have risen so much in the past six months that it is now cheaper to run a petrol car than an EV on long journeys, shocking new analysis has suggested.

Data collected by the RAC found that the average price of using rapid chargers on a pay as you go basis has reached 70.3p per kWh this month.

The figure represents a rise of almost 26p when compared to May 2022, meaning the average cost cost per mile when using the chargers works out at around 20p.

The per mile cost for a petrol car achieving an economy of 40 miles to the gallon is just 17p, while the equivalent cost for drivers of diesel cars is 20p per mile.

While most EV drivers predominantly use slower chargers at home, which cost less than half the price of public rapid devices, those taking longer trips beyond the range of their car’s battery depend on rapid and ultra rapid public chargers to complete their journeys.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: ‘For drivers to switch to electric cars en masse, it’s vital that the numbers stack up.

‘In time, the list price of new electric models will come down but charging quickly has also got to be as affordable as possible.

‘It continues to be the case that those who can charge at home or at work and who don’t use the public charging network very often get fantastic value – even given the relatively high domestic energy prices right now.

‘Sadly, the same can’t be said for people who either can’t charge at home or at work, or who regularly make longer journeys beyond the range of their cars.

‘There’s no question they have to pay far more, and in some cases more than petrol or diesel drivers do to fill up on a mile-for-mile basis.’

Recent SMMT figures showed new BEVs taking a market share of 16.6 per cent 2022, surpassing diesel for the first time to become the second most popular powertrain after petrol.

Some 22.9 per cent of all new cars registered were plug-in vehicles, which includes pure electrics and plug-in hybrids.

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK will be banned from 2030.

