Facebook Marketplace becomes third headline partner of CDX 2020

THE third headline partner for this year’s CDX – the most important motor trade expo of its kind in the UK – has been confirmed today as Facebook Marketplace.

Facebook Marketplace offers a dedicated discovery and search experience designed to help people find their next vehicle, and to help local dealerships reach the millions of people who are already looking for used vehicles on Marketplace every day.

Facebook Marketplace joins our two other headline partners, eBay Motors Group and Codeweavers.

The event will be held at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre on Tuesday, April 28.

James Baggott, founder of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘We are proud and delighted that Facebook Marketplace has come on board with us for this year’s CDX.

‘We’re sure dealers from all over the country will be even more keen to join us for the event as a result of their involvement.

‘Our delegates will be able to learn more about Facebook Marketplace and meet representatives from the team at CDX on April 28.’

With dozens of trade stands, insightful Live Stage panel discussions and a packed programme of workshops, CDX 2020 is not to be missed.

If you’re a bona fide member of the motor trade, register here for your free ticket and join us in Farnborough on April 28!

