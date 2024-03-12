Family-run Roger Young car dealership group to open Suzuki showroom in Saltash

Roger Young officially becomes Suzuki’s representative in Saltash next week in a key expansion for the dealer group.

Nurses from St Luke’s Hospice in Plymouth – for which Roger Young has previously raised £10,000 – will join the team for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday (Mar 18), when complimentary cream teas will be offered to customers.

New, used and Motability Suzuki vehicles will be available at the showroom in Wood Acre, Saltash Parkway, as will a full aftersales service and parts operation.

Mick Brockwell has been made sales manager for the dealership, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise, including seven years of Suzuki-specific experience.

The family-run group dealership has more than 40 years of experience in the industry, and the opening comes as Suzuki launches its new Swift Hybrid, which will be available to buy from April.

Dale Wyatt, director of automobile for Suzuki GB, said: ‘We are very pleased to partner with Roger Young to bring the Suzuki brand to Saltash.

‘This dealership will provide local communities with convenient access to our range of new and used vehicles and will imminently offer the all-new Swift Hybrid model, which is already generating a lot of excitement.

‘We are confident that Roger Young’s commitment to exceptional customer service perfectly aligns with Suzuki’s values, and we look forward to a successful partnership.’

Suzuki will be joining Land Rover, Jaguar and Isuzu in the dealership’s brand porfolio and MD Roger Young said: ‘We are delighted to be bringing Suzuki to Saltash and providing local communities with a trusted, family-owned business for their automotive needs.

‘With over 40 years of industry experience and Mick joining our team, we are well positioned to represent Suzuki and continue to deliver best-in-class customer service for those in the local area.’