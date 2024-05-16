Family-run Swansway Motor Group opens first BYD dealerships

Chinese EV brand BYD has continued its rapid growth in the UK with the opening of two new dealerships.

Car Dealer reported last month that the family-run Swansway Motor Group had agreed a franchise agreement to represent the outfit in Cheshire.

The Car Dealer Top 100 outfit revealed it had plans for sites in Crewe and Chester, alongside the firm’s Motor Match used car supermarkets.

Bosses have now confirmed that the new dealerships are up and running with team members recently welcoming the first customers through the doors.

The company’s directors are now eager to see how the new partnership develops, as BYD continues to grow its presence in Britain.

Sam Booth, head of business at BYD Crewe, said: ‘We are delighted to open the doors of our new BYD dealership to the people of Crewe. It’s an interesting time for electric vehicles and we are pleased to be bringing another offering to those in the local area.’

Jay Dougan, head of business at BYD Chester, added: ‘Already we’ve got the Seal, the Dolphin, and the Atto 3 available for customers to browse, and our friendly teams are on hand to answer any questions they may have about electric vehicles and the BYD brand.’

Swansway is far from the first retailer to sign up with BYD in recent times, as the brand shuns an agency sales model, in favour of traditional dealers.

The likes of Busseys, Arnold Clark and Lookers have also all agreed to represent the brand as it looks to establish a UK retail network of 100 dealerships by the end of 2025.

BYD’s UK marketing manager, Mark Blundell, explained BYD’s approach when he appeared as one of three industry experts sitting on our manufacturer panel at Car Dealer Live 2024.

The outfit also provided two cars – a Dolphin and a Seal – that were placed on display at the conference in Gaydon earlier this year.

BYD is also an official global sponsor of this summer’s UEFA European Football Championship as it looks to expand its presence beyond China.