Fastest public EV charger goes into action in Braintree

Gridserve has installed the UK’s fastest public charger that can add some 100 miles of range in less than five minutes.

The ABB E-mobility 360kW charger, which is being tried out at Gridserve’s Electric Forecourt in Braintree, has two connectors and is suitable for all EVs.

The range added and speed of delivery depend on the model and its charging capacity.

Payment is contactless, there is easy access for wheelchair users, plus HGVs can use it as can cars towing caravans without having to decouple.

The new addition means 36 EVs can now be charged at the Braintree forecourt at the same time.

If it proves to be a success, the Terra 360 charger could be rolled out elsewhere in the Gridserve network.

Toddington Harper, chief executive of Gridserve, said: ‘It is fantastic to have the UK’s first 360kW capable charger open to the public at Braintree Electric Forecourt.

‘By installing this latest innovation, we are offering state-of-the-art charging technology to our customers.

‘It can be used with a variety of electric vehicles including HGVs and cars towing caravans.

‘We’ve listened to driver feedback that our towing customers needed additional space to charge without decoupling and this new charger installation has given us the opportunity to provide that charging area at Braintree.

‘Gridserve is committed to providing the best charging experience for all EV drivers and we hope to support more drivers in making the switch to electric vehicles.’

Frank Muehlon, CEO of ABB E-mobility, added: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with Gridserve to bring our latest innovation in high-power charging to the UK market.

‘The Braintree Electric Forecourt represents the future for the UK consumer e-mobility experience, and we are proud to be supporting Gridserve on this milestone launch.’

Gridserve also has an Electric Forecourt in Norwich, with one at Gatwick Airport due to open in 2023.

Future sites include Stevenage, Gateshead and Uckfield, with planning permission also granted for Electric Forecourts in Bromborough, Plymouth and Markham Vale.