Ferrari from Tom Hartley to form part of funeral cortege for tragic supercar fan

A Ferrari from supercar dealer Tom Hartley will form part of the funeral cortege for a man who died just days after being given a personal tour of the dealership as well as a spin in two of the luxury sports cars.

Hartley gave terminally ill Michael Adams the bespoke tour of the showroom on February 24 after his family approached him saying it was his dying wish to see the Swadlincote dealership, as reported by Car Dealer.

Big-hearted Hartley then sprang another surprise by taking him out for a ride in both a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider as well as in an 812 Superfast, leaving the young father overjoyed, calling it ‘the best experience of my life’ and telling Hartley: ‘You’ve made my day, Tom.’

Michael had terminal brain cancer that was only diagnosed earlier this year.

He was given three months to live but died last Saturday surrounded by his family, reported Leicestershire Live, which gave his age as 32 and said he was a dad-of-five.

Hartley tweeted how sad it was, adding that a Ferrari will follow Michael on his last journey. And he pledged to top up any shortfall for the funeral.

Michael’s sister, Tilly Downing, set up a fundraiser to cover the costs but, said Leicestershire Live, his family didn’t think he would die so soon.

He was accompanied on his visit to the showroom by his wife Tammi and their children, and Downing was quoted by Leicestershire Live as saying: ‘It has been hard but Tammi has done so well.

‘It is going to be so hard but she is trying her best. The children are devastated but they are trying their best to be strong.

‘Tom Hartley made his day. He loved cars growing up.’

Images from video tweeted by Tom Hartley