The Fiat 500 has proved to be the top car for home delivery during lockdown.

That’s according to new figures from independent car retailer Motorpoint.

The car supermarket, which has branches across England, Scotland and Wales, began the free home delivery service during lockdown because of customer demand. Since then it has delivered more than 1,000 cars and LCVs.

And Fiat’s small city car, the 500, was the favourite of people wanting their new vehicle dropped off at their home. Second most popular was the Ford Fiesta, followed by the Vauxhall Corsa.

Motorpoint said it had noticed a trend towards smaller cars in searches on its website, with a rise in demand for other superminis such as the Hyundai i10, Kia Picanto, Nissan Micra, Toyota Aygo and Volkswagen Up.

Mark Carpenter, chief executive of Motorpoint, said: ‘It’s interesting to see that the three most popular cars for home delivery are all superminis – reflective of the growing move towards downsizing.

‘This is a trend that we are likely to only see increase as customers balance the need for a new car with a new way of working brought about by Covid-19, as we all travel less and work more from home for the foreseeable future.’

Motorpoint’s top 10 cars for home delivery

Fiat 500 (pictured) Ford Fiesta Vauxhall Corsa BMW 1 Series Nissan Juke BMW 3 Series Nissan Qashqai Hyundai i10 Renault Captur Ford Focus

