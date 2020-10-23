Fiat has announced prices for its new 500 range.

The retro city car is now electric only and prices kick off at £19,995 – after the £3,000 government grant.

Like before, customers get the choice of a 500 three-door hatchback and 500C convertible, but there’s also a new 3+1 variant.

The 3+1 harks back to the original 1957 500’s rear-hinged doors, but it’s only for left-hand drive markets for now due to the third door being on the right hand side of the car – much like the previous generation Mini Clubman.

The line-up starts with the £19,995 Action model which gets a 94bhp electric motor and a small 24kWh battery, giving a range of 115 miles – but it can be rapid charged at 50kW.

Action models also get a TFT screen in front of the driver, rear parking sensors and halogen headlamps.

For an extra £3,000, buyers can step up to the mid-range Passion which gets a 42kWh battery and a 117bhp electric motor. That gives a 199-mile range and impressively it can be rapid charged from a 85kW charger, meaning a 0-80 per cent charge takes 35 minutes.

The 500 range tops out with the £24,995 (after the grant) Icon which gets a wider 10.25-inch touchscreen and larger alloys and fancier trim.

The convertible costs £2,650 on top of the 500 hatchback and only available form Passion trim level upwards.