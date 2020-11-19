The last two category sponsorships for this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards have been snapped up.

And warranty firm Händler Protect has told how delighted it is to be putting its name to the service & repair outlet and used car product slots.

The Car Dealer Used Car Awards are the gold standard of the industry and keenly sought. In fact, companies are so keen to be associated with them that the category sponsorships went quicker than ever this year.

Händler Protect managing partner Lloyd O’Connor said: ‘Händler Protect are delighted to play a small part in this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards by sponsoring two categories.

‘Every dealer, supplier and affiliate to this great industry of ours should be recognised. Good luck to all the participants in this year’s categories.’

The awards are now in their eighth year, and because of the second lockdown in England we’ve made sure there’s time to nominate yourself or someone else.

They’re normally held as a grand party in London, but the ceremony for 2020’s winners and highly commendeds will be online because of the pandemic.

TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer and Car Dealer founder James Baggott will be the hosts and they chat about it in the video above.

The deadline for entries is Wednesday, December 2, with the nominations list being announced on Monday, December 7 following the first round of judging.

Once the mystery shopping round has then taken place, the shortlist will be revealed on Tuesday, January 5.

The grand broadcast of the results will then take place at 6pm on Friday, February 5.

With all the category sponsorships snapped up, there are now just three slots remaining for the advert breaks.

Companies or individuals looking to ‘take a break’ can contact our team via [email protected] for details.

