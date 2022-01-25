Fire at Fords of Winsford caused by electrical fault, investigation finds

A dramatic fire at a used car dealership was caused by an electrical fault, the fire service has said.

The blaze broke out in a workshop at Fords of Winsford in Chester early on Sunday morning with the emergency services rushing to the scene.

There were a number of vehicles in the workshop at the time, meaning four fire engines were dispatched.

A team of firefighters spent four hours battling the flames but were able to bring the fire under control and restore safety.

The Cheshire Standard reports that nobody was injured in the fire and the dealership was open as normal yesterday.

Although it was not initially clear what had caused the blaze, the fire service now says it was an electrical fault.