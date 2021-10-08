Five TrustFord women honoured as inspirational for third year in a row

Five women at TrustFord have been named inspiring for the third year running at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Aftersales manager Clare Bennett, her cousin and regional human resources manager Heather Bennett, workshop controller Jo Castle, group marketing manager Sarah Knighting and commercial vehicle business manager Siobhan Mckenzie were all honoured at the Inspiring Automotive Women Awards 2021.

Organised by the Automotive 30% Club and held virtually, it saw the quintet selected after colleagues nominated them for their outstanding work.

They were among a host of women who had the spotlight shone on them.

DeAnna Avis, national customer experience lead at Solus Accident Repair, was chosen as the Inspiring Automotive Woman of the Year because of the strength of her commitment to the cause of gender balance and inclusion at her company and in the wider sector.

Also singled out for accolades were:

Angela Shepherd, chief executive of Mercedes Benz Retail Group – Inclusive Leader Award

Catherine Moseley, chief people officer at Motorpoint – HR Director Game Changer

Sibelle Reina, group customer insight manager at Volkswagen Group UK – Diversity Champion

Jade Price, apprentice vehicle technician at Jardine Motors Group – Trailblazer of the Year

Lucy Yiasoumi, social media executive at Auto Trader – Rising Star

The club aims to fill at least 30 per cent of key leadership positions in member organisations with diverse women by 2030, and founder and event host Julia Muir said: ‘I’m very proud to be able to celebrate our wonderful Inspiring Automotive Women Award winners.

‘Today we recognise all of the brilliant women who have not only made a great contribution to the success of their business in their day job, they have also been fabulous role models to colleagues, overcoming challenges and adversity, and lifting and motivating others as they have risen in their careers.

‘As wonderful ambassadors and advocates for the sector, they have inspired the next generation of young women to join the automotive industry, and have promoted their companies as inclusive employers of choice.

‘Congratulations to all our Inspiring Automotive Women Award winners. We truly appreciate all the great work they are doing.’

Stuart Foulds, chairman and chief executive of TrustFord, said: ‘I am extremely proud that Clare, Heather, Jo, Sarah and Siobhan have been awarded an Inspiring Automotive Women Award.

‘Not only do they inspire and motivate their colleagues by leading through example, they provided vital support to the TrustFord family in what has been a challenging few years.

‘Improving diversity within our TrustFord Family is a huge part of our ultimate goal of being an employer of choice, so it’s incredibly important for our business to have strong female leaders such as these in our midst as they are helping pave the way for the next generation, who will help shape the automotive industry.’