Ford and Peugeot dealership Busseys to close Dereham branch because ‘it doesn’t fit with manufacturers’ plans’

Ford and Peugeot dealership Busseys is to shut its Dereham branch as it doesn’t fit in with the manufacturer’s plans.

That’s according to managing director Paul Bussey, who also said in the Eastern Daily Press that the dealership chain wasn’t immune to changes in the automotive industry as it shifted towards electrified vehicles.

The showroom could close as early as March, and all the staff are to be offered jobs at the company’s other branches in Norwich, Fakenham and Attleborough.

Bussey sought to allay customers’ fears by asking for their patience for the company to show how the change would mean a better service.

He was quoted as saying that keeping the Yaxham Road site open for sales ‘does not fit with the future plans’ of Peugeot or the Blue Oval.

‘The motor industry is in a period of rapid transition to electric vehicles,’ he said.

‘This, together with the changing habits of customers and competitors, is driving huge changes in how new vehicles are sold.

“Whilst here in Norfolk we have tried to maintain some stability, we are not immune to these changes. We at Busseys simply have to adapt our business to continue serving our highly respected customers.

‘Loyal customers to our Dereham branch may see this as an inconvenience. All we can ask is that they give us the opportunity to show them the benefits of this change and how it will provide them with a better service.’

Lidl is looking to take over the site and has submitted a planning application to Breckland Council to demolish the showroom and build a store with parking for 120 vehicles.

