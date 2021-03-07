Ford has ditched the 2.3-litre engine from its Mustang line up – because no one was actually buying it.

Billed as the more ‘fuel efficient’ option for buyers when the car was launched back in 2015, the engine has not been popular with customers.

Ford believed the smaller unit would make the car more appealing outside of the States – but only 15 per cent of buyers choose one.

Initial demand was fairly evenly distributed, but the V8 has accelerated and become the most popular model by far.

Ford has now updated its website and only lists the V8-engined GT and Mach 1 variants for sale.

Speaking to Autocar, a Ford spokesperson said: ‘The latest Mustang coupé range is V8-only, reflecting customer preference and prior low demand for the 2.3 four-cylinder at 15 per cent of sales.

‘Engineering resources have to be prioritised across all car models, balancing their popularity, emissions compliance and CO2 contribution.’

When it was taken off sale, the 2.3-litre model made 286bhp and cost about £10,000 less than its V8-powered equivalent.

That means the days of a mid-£30k Mustang are gone, with the range now starting with the £44,185 GT.

This model has a 444bhp 5.0-litre engine and is available with both a six-speed manual gearbox and 10-speed automatic.

The top model is the Mach 1, which makes 454bhp, offers both transmissions and starts at £55,185.

Equipment highlights include 19-inch alloy wheels, aerodynamic upgrades that improve downforce by 25 per cent, Mach 1-specific MagneRide adaptive suspension and Brembo brakes.