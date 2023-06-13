Log in

Ford opens high-tech EV production facility as it looks to boost its range of electric cars

  • Ford opens high-tech EV production facility in Germany
  • Cologne-based site will have an annual capacity of 250,000 EVs
  • Bosses say development ‘signals the start of a new era for Ford in Europe’
Time 8:36 am, June 13, 2023

Ford has stepped up its preparations for an all-electric future by opening a state-of-the-art new EV production facility.

The Cologne Electric Vehicle Centre in Germany will build the Blue Oval’s ‘next generation’ of EVs as the brand looks to move away from petrol power.

The site opens following €2bn (circa £1.7bn) investment to refurbish and repurpose the 93-year-old plant.

Bosses hope the high-tech facility will produce around 250,000 electric vehicles a year as Ford aims to reach an annual ‘run rate’ of two million by the end of 2026.

Among the models to be built on the 125-hectare site, will be the electric Explorer as well as a second electric vehicle which is expected to be unveiled shortly.

The production site will also be Ford’s first carbon-neutral assembly plant as the firm aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its European operations – including facilities, logistics and suppliers – by 2035.

Bill Ford, executive chair, said: ‘Opening the Cologne EV Center is the start of a new generation of clean manufacturing and electric vehicles in Europe.

‘This facility will now be one of the most efficient and environmentally responsible plants in the entire industry. I am thrilled to continue working toward a zero emissions future for our children and grandchildren.’

It is hoped that the transformation will allow the Cologne facility to continue churning out iconic vehicles, after it previously produced the likes of the Model A, Capri and Granada.

The site now features some of the world’s most cutting-edge technology, including self-learning machines and autonomous transport systems.

Martin Sander, general manager of Ford Model e in Europe, said: ‘The Cologne EV Centre signals the start of a new era for Ford in Europe

‘We are once again redefining auto manufacturing, implementing advanced technologies to build fully connected, software-defined vehicles that meet our customers’ demand for zero emission mobility.’

