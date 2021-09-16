Ford reveals fresh-looking Fiesta for 2021

Ford has given its top-selling Fiesta supermini a mid-life makeover.

Headlining the changes is a new front-end which consists of a higher bonnet line and a new grille which now sees the Ford logo sitting within it.

LED headlights are standard across the range, while at the rear the light clusters have been tweaked and feature black surrounds.

As before, the three- and five-door Fiesta range consists of distinctive model lines that all get their own unique look. Each trim level gets a slightly different grille, with the sporty-looking ST-Line trim featuring a new upper grille with a honeycomb finish, with the rugged Active version getting a wider front grille to assert its ‘crossover stance’.

Various new alloy wheel designs are also available, along with two new colours – Boundless Blue and Beautiful berry.

A new ‘Vignale pack’ is also offered to give selected versions a more prominent look.

In terms of technology, Matrix LED headlights are available for the first time and aim to maximise night-time visibility without dazzling other road users, while a new ‘Wrong Way Alert’ feature will warn drivers if they go through a no-entry sign without realising.

Elsewhere, a ‘Local Hazard Information’ feature can also warn drivers of any dangers ahead in the road, while helping to provide live traffic updates for the satellite navigation.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is also available on the Fiesta for the first time, following its appearance on models like the Puma and Kuga.

Ford has also tweaked its Fiesta ST hot hatch version, which benefits from new grey styling details and a bold ‘Mean Green’ paint finish – as seen on the latest Puma ST.

Its turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine also sees its torque output raised from 290Nm to 320Nm, while other tweaks include new ‘Performance seats’ that aim to offer greater support and comfort during ‘high performance driving’.

Roelant de Waard, general manager of passenger vehicles for Ford of Europe, said: ‘Moving with the times to set new standards for fun-to-drive, technology and efficiency has been a huge part of Fiesta’s enduring success.

‘The new Fiesta is another big leap forward for the small car segment, and offers a model to suit every lifestyle.’

Prices start at £16,620 and dealers can take orders now. First deliveries are expected at the start of 2022.