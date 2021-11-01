Former Nottingham Toyota dealership to become student accommodation after Inchcape agrees sale

A former Toyota dealership in Nottingham is set to be bulldozed to make room for student accommodation, it has been confirmed.

The news come as dealer group Inchcape announced it had agreed a deal to sell the site for an undisclosed fee.

The 3.7 acre plot in the centre of Nottingham has been bought by Unite Student accommodation, which plans to develop it.

The firm is proposing to use the land to house 700 students and support the growth of the University in the area.

The Toyota dealership has been relocated and now shares a nearby site with Inchcape’s Lexus dealership.

The dealer group is also investing in another location in the Nottingham area for their Toyota aftersales business.

Bosses are also hoping to grow the approved used car business and light Commercial Vehicles sales in the area.

James Brearley, CEO of Inchcape UK, said: ‘We were delighted to work with Unite to help to create much needed student accommodation in Nottingham which is an area that is hugely important to us.

‘That is why we continue to re-invest in the city to support our aftersales functions and further expand our sales operations.’