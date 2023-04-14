Former used car dealer denies fraud charges totalling hundreds of thousands of pounds

An ex-used car dealer from the Lake District has appeared in court on the Isle of Man over fraud charges totalling hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Glenn Cooper, of Helm Road, Windermere, denies 16 offences of fraud by false representation. The 53-year-old is also accused of four cases of theft and one count of forgery, according to Manx radio station 3FM.

Magistrates at the Isle of Man Courts of Justice remanded him in custody yesterday until Thursday, May 4 as no bail application was made.

According to 3FM, Cooper is accused of a £750,000 fraud.

A report by Isle of Man Today of a hearing last month, in which it said Cooper appeared via video link from prison, said he’d earlier denied four charges of theft, one of forging a document with intent to deceive, plus one of fraud by false representation.

The publication said the alleged total value was approximately £645,000. It added that Cooper was due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery after a co-defendant’s committal challenge hearing takes place on May 4.

In January, 3FM reported that David Hewitt, of Clover Avenue, Peel, who appeared at the courthouse with Cooper on that occasion, was charged with five cases of fraud plus three theft offences. The charges against both came to a value of more than £778,000, it said.

Hewitt, 50, was bailed and 3FM reported that the offences were said to have been committed between November 2017 and September 2019, involving credit balances that were stolen plus fraudulent car dealership stock loans.

Last November, the Kendal-based Mail in South Cumbria reported that Cooper was currently on remand, adding that the allegations against him included fraudulent loan applications for £130,000 made to Cherry Godfrey, plus fraud that related to vehicles on unit stock arrangements.

The Mail also said the allegations against Hewitt related to an amount of about £132,000. It added that the joint charges alleged theft of credit balances as well.

