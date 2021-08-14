From electric scooters to Lotus-related cycling gear with a Jenson Button link, here are some seriously cool products to hit the market

We’ve scoured the marketplaces to bring you a variety of products to suit all budgets, whether you just want to relax or are in an energetic mood.

Breadvan – A Ferrari to beat the GTO (£45)

It’s hard to beat a good book, right?

‘Breadvan – A Ferrari to beat the GTO’ has just hit the shelves and tells the exciting tale of chassis number 2819 GT and how this ‘breadvan’ was created by its owner to take Ferrari on at its own game.

With 224 pages incorporating plenty of period photographs, this is a book to really enjoy.

Lotus-Leger cycling kit

The worlds of cycling and motoring often come together.

Lotus has some form in this area, in fact, having helped to develop the bicycle that took Chris Boardman to Olympic gold in 1992.

Now it has teamed up with Los Angeles-based clothing company Leger – which was founded by one Jenson Button – to create a dedicated range of cycle clothing.

We’ve yet to find out how much it’ll cost, but expect to see prices shortly.

NIU KQi3 electric scooter (£339)

The electric scooter is heralded by many as the future of urban transportation, which is why we’ve seen plenty of trial runs in the UK’s cities and towns.

NIU’s KQi3 is one of the latest to hit the market, accompanied by a £339 price tag.

With a top speed of 15.5mph, this scooter can travel for up to 18.6 miles on a full charge.

However, be aware that under current legislation, privately owned electric scooters can only be used on private land.

Outlierman helmet and weekend bags

Italy-based clothing and bag creator Outlierman has added new products to its tip-top ‘Tailor-Made Lab’ service, allowing buyers to create their own helmet and weekend bags.

The service lets you choose from 49 types of leather to create luggage particular to you, all of it hand-made in Italy.

The price varies depending on the specification.

Ducati MG-20 foldable electric bicycle (c£1,360)

E-bikes are a great way of allowing people to enjoy the outdoors easily.

Ducati knows a thing or two about two-wheeled transportation, which is why its latest MG-20 packs some impressive features – including an entirely magnesium-made frame.

It’ll travel up to 31 miles on a full charge, too. The foldable MG-20 began hitting the market in July at a cost of €1,599 (circa £1,360).

This feature appears in the latest edition of Car Dealer, which you can read and download free below – it’s packed with news, views, reviews, interviews and more!