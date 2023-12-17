From Lego hypercars to Bentley bears – cool ideas for Christmas gifts

Christmas is upon us and with it comes the often-challenging prospect of buying the right gift for that special person.

Fortunately, if they’re into cars – or motoring in general – there are plenty of options out there for a variety of budgets.

If you’re still stuck for ideas, here are some of the best products to check out, from Lego sets for those of a constructional bent to cooler bags that can make any car adventure a little easier.

Bentley Bear – £65

Bentley’s teddy bears have become a mainstay for Christmas.

These loveable and plush characters are designed and created with the same sense of care and attention to detail as the luxury carmaker’s vehicles.

There’s even a new Special Edition Signature Bear, which comes with flexible joints and a smart-looking double ribbon necktie. A Bentley-branded ear tag completes the look.

Yeti Hopper Backpack Cooler – £275

Although it might be hard to think about warmer temperatures in the middle of winter, it’s nice to imagine those balmy summer days when all you can think about is getting out to explore.

The Hopper Backpack Cooler is one of outdoor brand Yeti’s latest offerings, combining the rugged build quality that the firm is known for with some great go-anywhere features.

It’s ideal for slinging in the boot of the car before a trip and it’s got space for 20 cans of your favourite drink. Plus, there’s a handy pocket at the front for your car keys or other loose items you want to keep safe.

Renault 5 E-Tech Prototype Pedal Car – £256

Renault’s new electric 5 isn’t even on the roads yet, but smaller drivers can get behind the wheel of a very special ‘prototype’ pedal car depicting the stylish new EV.

Complete with working lights at the front and rear, the car also has an adjustable seat so that riders aged over three can get comfy.

It’s even finished in the same bright yellow paint scheme as the full-size prototype, meaning that it’s bound to turn heads at the local park.

Lego Peugeot 9X8 24h Le Mans Hypercar – £169.99

Nothing says Christmas quite like settling down to complete a good set of Lego, and the new Peugeot 9X8 kit – forming the French firm’s latest Le Mans racer – is bound to keep groups of all ages happy for many hours.

It’ll take some time to complete, too, with 1,775 individual pieces making up this 19.5-inch monster.

And no pressure, but Lego specialists managed to build a scale version of the 9X8 in the iconic plastic blocks in just 24 hours at this year’s Le Mans event!