The chancellor Rishi Sunak is today expected to announce plans to allow furloughed staff back to work part time – but bosses will have to contribute 20 per cent towards their pay.

National insurance and pension contributions will also have to be covered by the employer, reports The Times.

Sunak is due to announce today his plans to tweak the Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme from August. The government is covering 80 per cent of staff’s pay up to £2,500 a month up to July 31.

Staff will be allowed back part time for as many hours as companies need – but the chancellor is expected to shut the scheme to new entrants.

There are currently 8.4m workers on the furlough scheme with one million businesses taking advantage of the subsidy.

So far £15bn has been claimed by companies.

There have been concerns that a dramatic change to the scheme at the end of July would be a cliff-edge ending for employers and many staff currently on furlough would be made redundant.

Ministers have said they will extend the furlough scheme until the end of October, with employers expected to make a contribution from August.

There are no official details of the amount employers will be asked to contribute, however the detailed report in The Times suggests sources have confirmed it will be 20 per cent.

Car dealers still have thousands of staff on furlough and while many are bringing staff back slowly ahead of Monday’s restart, there isn’t a need for everyone to return yet.

A tapered end to the furlough scheme will give dealers a chance to get their businesses back up to speed without having to take on staff costs they don’t need too soon.

Ministers are hoping that, with most shops allowed to reopen from June 15 and car dealers back to work on Monday, the economy can start to return to normality and the government support can be reduced.

Last week, Sunak said he is not counting on the ‘V-shaped’ recovery many had been hoping for when the country was locked down to prevent the spread of the virus.

‘It is not obvious that there will be an immediate bounce-back,’ the Chancellor told the Lords Economic Affairs Committee, adding that the economy is likely to see a huge downturn.

‘Obviously the impact will be severe. We are likely to face a severe recession, the likes of which we have never seen.’

Meanwhile, the Bounce Back Loan has proved the popular. Banks have approved £18.49bn in loans to just over 465,000 businesses up and down the country, which are 100 per cent backed by the government.

Some £8.15bn has been lent by banks under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) to 43,045 businesses. CBILS loans are backed to 80 per cent by the government and require banks to carry out checks on the borrowers.

A similar scheme, the CLBILS, for larger businesses, has lent £820m to 154 businesses.

