G3 Vehicle Auctions has signed a deal that will see it remarket up to 50,000 vehicles for AvailableCar over five years.

The car supermarket is the first headline vendor for G3’s new £12m 14-acre auction centre, which is set to open in West Yorkshire, just off junction 32 of the M62, in January 2021.

The agreement strengthens the duo’s partnership, which began in 2016 with AvailableCar having dedicated time slots in the Tuesday and Thursday sales and vehicle volumes growing since for both.

G3 joint managing director Matt Dale said: ‘This is a significant agreement for our business.

‘Not only does it further cement our position as the go-to remarketing channel for this product type, but the commitment to a five-year contract is also a testament to the hard work of our team and the developments we have made from both a service and technology perspective.

‘The relationship has flourished over the past four years, with G3 developing a strong buyer base for this profile of stock.’

He added: ‘2020 has been an exceptionally important year for G3 Remarketing as we began construction of our new 14-acre purpose-built auction centre, significantly expanding our capacity.

‘Securing this agreement with a leading brand like AvailableCar has been pivotal in supporting our exciting plans for the future, and their profile of stock complements our existing profile of vendors.’

AvailableCar chief executive Michael Bell said: ‘We have worked very closely with G3 over the last four years.

‘Their service levels and proactive approach makes the relationship work efficiently, whilst the sale performance and their similar business values mean our operations are uniquely aligned.

‘This agreement will provide both companies with a platform to continue to grow and we are delighted to commit to the partnership for a further five years. We look forward to joining G3 as they migrate to their impressive new auction centre.’

