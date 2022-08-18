GardX launches new brand identity and enhanced digital offering for its ‘Assure’ insurance arm

GardX Group has announced a new brand identity and enhanced digital offering for its automotive insurance provider arm – GardX Assure.

The firm has unveiled a raft of changes including a dedicated website, new social channels and a new marketing engagement platform.

There have also been enhancements made to the outfit’s claims app as well as a new suite of analytics dashboards.

This initiative is part of the GardX group’s overall ‘Ignite’ strategy, which is designed to accelerate growth and provide their clients with world-class products, solutions, and customer experiences.

The new brand identity and enhanced digital offering is just the initial phase of a much wider transformation plan for GardX Assure, which is aiming to further support client’s insurance requirements, both in the UK and internationally.

Dave Allmark, director of business – GardX Assure, said ‘Whilst having a history of double-digit growth for over a decade, GardX Assure is still somewhat overshadowed by our fantastic paint protection heritage which people naturally affiliate GardX with.

‘This new brand identity is to ensure we get the exposure in our own right and to underpin the commitment to our clients. We have, and will continue, to invest in the development of sector leading product innovation, account management services and our industry-leading technology’

GardX Assure has a wide and diverse product portfolio, catering for OEMs, dealer groups, and independents, in both automotive and motorcycle sectors.

Supported by a broad panel of highly rated and financially secure insurers which provides significant capacity for the business.

Allmark added: ‘Our clients and partners remain at the heart of our business. We understand the current and future challenges across the industry, particularly with the financial uncertainty being faced by all consumers at the moment.

‘Our goal is therefore to help our partners by providing a respected and stable Insurance partner that is reliable, flexible, and financially secure with hassle free solutions.

‘Our products continue to be supported by excellent account management and best-in-class customer service, all of which is enabled by data and technology ensuring that every opportunity for customers to be protected is pursued.

‘This new brand identity is only the first step in our journey. We have ambitious plans for the business both in the UK and internationally, whereby our objective is to set new heights when it comes to our overall proposition for the sector and to act as a core partner to drive our client’s growth.’