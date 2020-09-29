Dominique Boesch has been made Genesis Motor Europe’s first managing director as it readies itself for its launch.

He joins Hyundai’s luxury vehicle division from Audi, where he has been sales director in France then MD in South Korea, Japan and China, as well as head of European sales.

Latterly, he has been leading the brand’s future Global Retail Strategy.

Boesch will start with Genesis Motor Europe on October 1, based at the company’s new regional HQ in Germany.

‘I feel privileged and excited to join Genesis Motor Europe and bring an ambitious Korean contender to the region,’ he said.

‘The brand will stand out through dynamic design, athletic performance, truly premium customer service and a driving experience tailored to European roads.

‘Europe is the spiritual home of the premium car market, and I am certain that the Genesis models we plan to launch here will be a pleasant surprise to many.’

Jaehoon Chang, global head of the Genesis brand, said: ‘Since our 2015 brand launch in Korea, Genesis has received an overwhelming global response for both its confident product line-up and dedicated customer experience.

‘With rapid global growth, we will expand our business to Europe in the near future.

‘It is our intention that the design, technology and quality of our cars will speak for the brand.

‘This is a critical market for Genesis, and I look forward to Mr Boesch, with his substantial European and premium expertise, bringing the Genesis story to life in Europe.’

Details about the European Genesis range, its retail concept and service offering will be announced soon, it said.