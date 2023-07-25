Genesis opens its first UK showroom outside of London as new Edinburgh studio begins operating

Genesis has officially opened the doors to its third UK showroom as it continues to build its physical presence.

The Korean brand began operating out of its new Edinburgh studio earlier this month and has been receiving rave reviews from customers.

The site, located at 20-22 Multrees Walk, is the outfit’s first outside of London and has been designed with ‘Korean customer hospitality’ in mind.

Among the cutting edge features at the site is Genesis Personal Assistant, which allows drivers to manage their every need throughout the buying and ownership process.

Andrew Pilkington, Managing Director at Genesis Motor UK, said: ‘Since Genesis arrived in Europe in 2021, the brand has grown from strength to strength, offering a refreshing Korean alternative to the premium market.

‘Fulfilling the strong sales demand in Scotland, the opening of our latest Studio in Edinburgh marks just the beginning of Genesis’ commitment to continued retail expansion across the UK.

‘We look forward to welcoming our Scottish guests to our new Studio space and experience our brand’s excellent customer service and hospitality.’

The Edinburgh site is expected to kick off a major push of dealerships for Genesis, after the brand last week announced a long list of retail partners.

Seven dealer groups comprising Arnold Clark, Ancaster Group, Hendy Group, Holdcroft Group, Pendragon, Richmond Motor Group and Sinclair Group will all open showrooms supporting sales and service operations.

The premium car brand announced plans to develop a physical presence in the UK in March, having predominantly been online operation previously.