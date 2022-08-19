Geneva Motor Show cancelled for fourth year running with Qatar to host next year’s event instead

The Geneva Motor Show has been canned for the fourth year in a row due to ‘uncertainties in the global economy and geopolitics’.

Organisers have announced that ‘risks related to the development of the pandemic’ mean that the show will no longer be able to go ahead as planned in February of next year.

Focus will now be directed entirely at the Qatar leg of the show, which will take part in Dohar in November 2023.

It means that next year will be the fourth consecutive year that Geneva has not hosted the iconic event, following Covid-related cancellations in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Maurice Turettini, president of the permanent committee of the Geneva International Motor Show, said: ‘Due to the uncertainties in the global economy and geopolitics, as well as the risks related to the development of the pandemic, the organisers have decided to focus exclusively on the planning of the event in Doha in 2023.’

He added: ‘We have done everything possible to ensure that we could host GIMS 2023 in Geneva in February.

‘The enhanced event format and project had been very well received. But in the end, the risks overweighed the opportunities.’

The Qatari show will is scheduled to take place in November 2023, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

Despite the change in schedule, bosses remain positive about the event’s future with Qatar now due to host shows every two years.

Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show, said: ‘Our team has worked very hard to ensure that GIMS 2023 can take place in both Geneva and Doha.

‘In these uncertain times, many brands are not in a position to commit to participating in a show in Europe in the winter.

‘After assessing all the elements, it has become clear to the foundation that the 2023 Salon cannot take place in Geneva as planned. For the brands that wanted to participate in Geneva, the fans and the loyal visitors to our Geneva Salon, we regret that we had to decide to cancel this 2023 edition.

‘We are now fully focused on organising GIMS in Doha and look forward to confirming the dates and format of this ground-breaking event with our partners at Qatar Tourism shortly.

‘The Qatar event is scheduled to take place every two years.’