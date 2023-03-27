‘Genuinely sorry’ fraudster avoids jail after abusing accounts assistant position to scam car dealership out of £20,000

A fraudster has avoided jail after saying he was ‘genuinely really sorry’ for scamming a car dealership out of more than £20,000.

Michael Kenworthy pocketed huge sums of money via dodgy refunds while working as an accounts assistant at Cartime in Bury, Greater Manchester.

He also stole a car from the dealership before his web of lies was exposed by the firm’s managing director, who contacted the authorities.

Upon questioning, the 31-year-old admitted to a sustained campaign of lies and deceit and last week appeared at Manchester Crown Court charged with fraud by abuse of position.

The court heard that Kenworthy began working for Cartime in July 2017 and began his fraudulent activity less than six months later, in February 2018.

The defendant set up a number of refund payments, which were transferred directly into his own HSBC account.

The ‘sophisticated and sustained’ scheme allowed Kenworthy to bag more than £20,000 via illegal payments, the Manchester Evening News reports.

He also admitted doctoring accounts to make it appear that he had paid £1,700 for a car from the dealership, when in reality no money had been exchanged and he had stolen the vehicle.

Giving evidence in court, Kenworthy apologised for his actions and expressed a desire to move on from the whole affair.

‘From the start of this I have cooperated as much as I can,’ he said.

‘I have really tried to say look, this happened, I regret it more than I regret anything in my life.’

After hearing all the evidence, Recorder Nicholas Fewtrell decided against an immediate custodial term, accepting that Kenworthy felt ‘genuine remorse’ for his actions.

Instead, he handed him an eight month prison term, suspended for two years and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

The disgraced employee must also attend 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Recorder Fewtrell said: ‘I am giving you a chance. I know you have previously been a man of essentially good character.

‘Don’t let me down.’

Car Dealer has approached Cartime for comment.