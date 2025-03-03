Get a head start on Car Dealer Live networking at our pre-event catch up

It’s less than two weeks until Car Dealer Live but there is a chance to start the networking early at our pre-event meet up.

Those who’ve booked a hotel package to Car Dealer Live – getting them a room at a local hotel convenient to the venue – also get access to a casual networking event the night before.

The Car Dealer team will be there to meet guests in the bar where there will be time to grab a drink and catch-up with others in the industry.

Car Dealer Live has a packed day for attendees, including headline interviews with Dr Andy Palmer, Nicole Melillo Shaw, and John O’Hanlon.

Guests will also hear from fantastic panels of dealers and car makers, with exclusive research in key areas and more.

Tickets are limited but still available to buy from cardealerlive.co.uk.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘Car Dealer Live is going to be a packed day of unmissable talks and interviews on subjects that those in the motor trade can’t afford to miss.

‘However, our pre-event drinks is a perfect opportunity to catch up with people you haven’t seen for a while in a more relaxed atmosphere – and for those new to the industry this is an ideal setting to meet some people ahead of the event.’

Don’t miss out – get your tickets to Car Dealer Live today and extend the experience with a hotel package.

Exclusive research

Car Dealer Live will feature a host of exclusive research sessions with all our partners. Headline sponsors Auto Trader and all our other partners have conducted exclusive research for the event which they’ll reveal and discuss on stage.

Auto Trader will be taking a closer look at 2025 and what they’re seeing from their unique data sets. The digital marketplace has promised to delve into what it expects to happen in the car industry in 2025 and share insights on how car dealers can navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Motorway will be looking at AI and giving dealers practical examples of how others are using it in their dealerships today. Motorway’s COO James Wilson will deliver a thought-provoking session on how the motor trade can deploy artificial intelligence to help across their businesses.

JATO will look at which are the Chinese car brands coming to the UK that dealers need to watch – and who will be the biggest casualties from their arrival?

While Cox Automotive will look at the opportunity for dealers when it comes to selling used EVs and Experian will delve into how data can empower car dealers to make better decisions in their businesses.