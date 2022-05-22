Glyn Hopkin Watford dealerships could be bulldozed to make way for 200 flats

Plans have been unveiled to build close to 200 flats on the site of two Glyn Hopkin dealerships in Watford after the premises were put up for sale.

The dealer group announced back in July that it was looking to sell the Suzuki and Nissan dealerships, having decided to move to a new site elsewhere in Watford.

It had been thought that another dealer group could be interested in the showrooms but a property developer now looks to have earmarked the site for flats.

Proposals put forward by developer London Square would see the existing dealership bulldozed to the ground and new buildings erected.

The firm wants to build 190 flats and transform the site into a ‘thriving’ residential community, the Watford Observer reports.

It has now launched a public consultation on the plans, before officially submitting them to Watford Borough Council.

The developer has experience in transforming car dealerships and is currently building 72 flats elsewhere in Watford, where a BMW showroom once stood.

The Glyn Hopkin dealership would become a mix of one, two, and three bedroom homes, although it has not been revealed whether that will include affordable housing.

The proposed scheme also includes 24 parking spaces, ten disabled bays and 300 cycling spaces.

Staff at the existing dealership will not lose their jobs as a result of the sale and will move with the firm to the new site.