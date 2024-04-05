Grand result for Snows Motor Group customer as they win £1,000 in used car sale draw

A lucky motorist from Southampton has scooped £1,000 in a Snows Motor Group prize draw.

Alex Pearson, who is a nurse at Southampton General Hospital, won the money in the event held to celebrate Snows’ used car sale earlier this year.

Anyone who bought a used car from a Snows Toyota or Lexus dealership during January was automatically entered into the draw – and a delighted Alex was the winner!

Alex, who lives near Weston Shore, bought a 23-plate Corolla from Snows Toyota Southampton to replace the well-travelled Suzuki Alto he’d been driving beforehand.

He said the cash would go on a deposit for a holiday as well as on tree surgery at his home.

‘I was delighted to win. My new car is superb – I gather it’s an ex-demonstrator – and the team at the dealership were very helpful when I was making my purchase decision.

‘I’m really enjoying the car and the £1,000 is a fantastic bonus. Thank you, Snows!’ he said.

Snows Toyota Southampton general manager Gareth Taylor said: ‘Many congratulations to Alex on the purchase of his Toyota Corolla – and on winning £1,000 in our special prize draw.

‘We hope he enjoys many years of happy motoring in his Corolla – it’s a fantastic model. We also look forward to welcoming him back to the dealership for all his servicing needs – and when he’s ready to make his next purchase, of course!’

Pictured at top are Gareth Taylor, left presenting Alex Pearson with his winnings