Growing dealer group Carsa opens its third used car showroom in Bradford

Growing dealer group Carsa has opened its third used car showroom in Bradford.

The outfit has taken over a former Evans Halshaw Citroen site in the city centre, which bosses hope will be the ideal location to drum up business.

The new site joins the firm’s existing premises in Southampton and Loughborough, as well as a preparation and collection centre in Eastleigh.

Bosses say it represents an ‘exciting step’ in Carsa’s plans for growth, with Telegraph and Argus reporting that the firm intends to use the site to draw in customers from around West Yorkshire.

Kelly Beatie, a director with the company, said: ‘This opening is another exciting step in our ambitious growth plans.

‘Everyone in the Carsa team is really looking forward to delivering for new customers, not only Bradford but in surrounding areas like Halifax and Morley.

‘As a company, we have a very clear motivation, which is to provide a choice of incredible cars, price monitored to ensure we always offer a fair deal in a totally hassle-free, low-stress environment.

‘We also make sure the kettle is always on and the coffee is always hot.’

She added: ‘While we are happy with the new showroom, the proof is in the reaction we receive from the local community.

‘It will be great to welcome you through the door and hear the feedback.’

Carsa was founded in 2020 and has grown rapidly in the two years since.

The latest opening has been timed to coincide with the launch of a new website, which aims to make the car buying experience easier for customers.