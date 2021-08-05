Growing dealership Carsa signs exclusive deal with BCA for weekly sale of vehicles

BCA has signed up expanding dealership Carsa to an exclusive remarketing deal with some 50 cars to be offered every week via the auctioneer’s online sales programme.

A relatively new business, Carsa was founded in 2020 and has dealerships in Southampton and Loughborough as well as a preparation and collection centre in Eastleigh.

The stock to be sold by BCA will be held at the Blackbushe site and have an average price of about £4,000. Sales will be held every Thursday via BCA Online and the BCA Buyer app.

Carsa director Mike Hawkins said: ‘BCA is the clear market leader in delivering innovative remarketing programmes that maximise digital engagement and deliver the best possible buying power for our stock.

‘This partnership with BCA will deliver an efficient, sustainable and profitable remarketing platform to support Carsa’s continued growth.’

Carsa plans to launch more sites this year in Birmingham, Leeds, London and Wales.

Craig Purvey BCA’s chief commercial officer, added: ‘Carsa is a fast-growing business that shares our passion for innovation.

‘We are delighted to have been awarded this remarketing deal, which will offer our buyers a regular source of desirable and saleable stock every week.

‘We look forward to working with Carsa to build and refine our remarketing partnership.’