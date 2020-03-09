Guild of Gold Lion awards recognise Peugeot’s roarsome dealers!

PEUGEOT dealers from the south-west of England excelled in the manufacturer’s ‘Guild of Gold Lion’ programme for 2019.

The scheme recognises the best retailers, sales managers and aftersales personnel within Peugeot’s 183-strong UK network.

The top 25 retailers were recently presented with Guild of Gold Lion awards – with each one picking up a plaque commemorating their achievement.

The programme also recognised the top 25 sales managers and aftersales managers and the 10 best-performing business centres.

Retailers based in the south-west of England topped the sales manager league, with many of the leading retailers and sales managers found in places such as Barnstaple, Exeter, St Austell and Launceston.

David Peel, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: ‘Last year was another tough one for the UK new car market, but Peugeot continued to buck the declining trend.

‘This success is down to the excellent staff we employ throughout the network, and our Guild of Gold Lion programme has been established to recognise the wide berth of talent working at Peugeot. This year’s winners all exceeded our expectations and continued to set a positive example to their colleagues.’

The winners were announced at a ceremony at the Grove Hotel in Hertfordshire, with impressionist and comedian John Culshaw hosting the evening and handing out the individual awards.

The best performers in the retailer, sales manager and aftersales leagues were as follows: Retailer: Hawkins St Austell; sales manager: Gavin Matthews, Truscotts Barnstaple; aftersales manager: Hayley Elliott, Halliday’s of Bushmills; business centre: Arbury Bromsgrove.

